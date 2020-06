Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 1st! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open floor plan that has a large great room in addition to a dining room/living room combination with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features recessed lights along with stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. This is an energy star qualified home. The community has a pool, play area, and picnic area.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)