Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted! Well maintained brick home in the heart of Mandarin! 4BR/2BA, stainless appliances, eat in kitchen, separate dining and living rooms. Family room with fireplace, separate laundry room, attached 2 car garage. Beautiful back yard in park like setting. No smoking, owner will consider small pets under 15 lbs with approval, $2000 security deposit, minimum 1 year lease. Includes yard care. Easy commute to NAS/JAX. Don't miss this wonderful home! Owner to manage.