Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You wont want to miss this gem in the stunning Adams Lake Community! Large and open kitchen boasts 42'' cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash and tile flooring. Large owners suite offers dual sinks, tub, walk in shower and TWO walk in closets! Washer and dryer included as is for tenant convenience. Relax by the community pool or enjoy a picnic in one of the park areas. Home is pet friendly. Larger dogs will require approval. Renters insurance required.