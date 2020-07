Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets

Refurbished with nice Florida room, carport, cpatio, split 3 bedrooms-one non conforming flex room for a bedroom, office, etc, new tile floored kitchen with all appliances, 42 inch dark oak cabinets, marble counters, double sink, prep island, NEW WINDOWS, inside laundry with washer and dryer, nice living room with laminate floors, adjoining dining room, large master with walk in closet, fenced back yard with large well built storage shed.