This very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath and office room this can be used as 4th bedroom. home with a 2 car garage is located off Greenland road near Phillips Highway. It is very convenient to the Southside and 9A. Community includes a Club House, Swimming Pool, Children's Playground and Soccer Field. This home is 2 years old and has a great layout and a lot of space with large bedrooms and a large family room, and a formal living room