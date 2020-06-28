11832 VALLEY GARDEN DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Fort Caroline area of Jacksonville. This home features over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space and has brand new carpet throughout the entire home. Downstairs you have a large open living room and dining room. There is a half bath and laundry room as well. One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a loft! Screened in patio off the kitchen. Small enclosed backyard! This home also has a 2 car garage! Call for more information.No pets please.