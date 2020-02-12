All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11820 AARON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11820 AARON RD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

11820 AARON RD

11820 Aaron Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11820 Aaron Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Now has a fenced back yard! Lawn care included! This adorable bungalow features a social front porch, living & dining combination, eat-in kitchen and a relaxing back porch. Lush lawn and landscaping, fruit trees and very little traffic. This home is conveniently located just off the I-295 beltway so you can be anywhere in Jacksonville in 30 min or less! Pets may be allowed with specific approval. Absolutely no cats. Requirements include no evictions, no open collections. Income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 AARON RD have any available units?
11820 AARON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11820 AARON RD have?
Some of 11820 AARON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11820 AARON RD currently offering any rent specials?
11820 AARON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 AARON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11820 AARON RD is pet friendly.
Does 11820 AARON RD offer parking?
No, 11820 AARON RD does not offer parking.
Does 11820 AARON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 AARON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 AARON RD have a pool?
No, 11820 AARON RD does not have a pool.
Does 11820 AARON RD have accessible units?
No, 11820 AARON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 AARON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 AARON RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia