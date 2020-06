Amenities

Coming September 10, 2019: 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1829 Square Foot home that was built in 2012. This home offers a flex room that can be used as an office or formal living room. Wonderful kitchen with prep island. There is an open family/great room with eat-in area. Comes complete with a walk in pantry. The master suite offers two closets, two vanities, a garden tub and separate shower.Fenced back yard for grilling or entertaining. Amenities include Club pool, cabana and play ground area.