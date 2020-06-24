11781 Rolling River Boulevard

Amenities

Coming February 10, 2019: This 4-bedroom ranch offers easy access to I-295, approximately five minutes away! Features include vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms, a large family room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. Sliding doors in the breakfast area open onto a rear patio. The spacious master suite with a double tray ceiling includes two walk-in closets, and the private bath boasts his-and-hers vanities, a corner garden tub, and a separate shower. This home sits on a large lot with an established wooded buffer. Close to parks, shopping, and dining!