Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11781 Rolling River Boulevard

Location

11781 Rolling River Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Coming February 10, 2019: This 4-bedroom ranch offers easy access to I-295, approximately five minutes away! Features include vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms, a large family room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. Sliding doors in the breakfast area open onto a rear patio. The spacious master suite with a double tray ceiling includes two walk-in closets, and the private bath boasts his-and-hers vanities, a corner garden tub, and a separate shower. This home sits on a large lot with an established wooded buffer. Close to parks, shopping, and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard have any available units?
11781 Rolling River Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard have?
Some of 11781 Rolling River Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11781 Rolling River Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11781 Rolling River Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11781 Rolling River Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11781 Rolling River Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11781 Rolling River Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11781 Rolling River Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11781 Rolling River Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11781 Rolling River Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11781 Rolling River Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11781 Rolling River Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
