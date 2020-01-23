11772 Lindsey Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

AVAILABLE 03/15! A crisp and cozy home in the Jacksonville suburbs awaits you, tucked in the quiet rear of the Adams Lake neighborhood! This home offers comfortable, casual Florida living with the family room directly off the kitchen and attached dining area. Sliding glass doors in the family room let in a ton of light! The kitchen is fitted with stylish black appliances, recessed lighting, walnut veneer cabinets and a full pantry! The master bedroom offers an on-suite bath with dual vanities and an attractive, fully tiled shower! The large, grassy backyard is fully fenced for privacy and includes a patio, perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the outdoors. A short drive to shops, dining, I-10 and I-295! Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550/