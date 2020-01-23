All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 3 2020

11772 Lindsey Lake Drive

11772 Lindsey Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11772 Lindsey Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 03/15! A crisp and cozy home in the Jacksonville suburbs awaits you, tucked in the quiet rear of the Adams Lake neighborhood! This home offers comfortable, casual Florida living with the family room directly off the kitchen and attached dining area. Sliding glass doors in the family room let in a ton of light! The kitchen is fitted with stylish black appliances, recessed lighting, walnut veneer cabinets and a full pantry! The master bedroom offers an on-suite bath with dual vanities and an attractive, fully tiled shower! The large, grassy backyard is fully fenced for privacy and includes a patio, perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the outdoors. A short drive to shops, dining, I-10 and I-295! Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive have any available units?
11772 Lindsey Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11772 Lindsey Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11772 Lindsey Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
