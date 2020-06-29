1174 ORTON ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

If you are looking to move into a new place, this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home just off Lenox Avenue and Plymouth Street could be what you are looking for.White picket fence and white cottage look outside, with an open floor plan inside. Light colored faux plank flooring, ceramic tile in the kitchen/baths and carpet in the two bedrooms.Inside utility with some attic storage space. Update dated This home offers central Heating and AC, laundry hook ups only, full kitchen appliances. Huge open yard, rustic in roof covered back patio and small covered front porch.