Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1174 ORTON ST
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

1174 ORTON ST

1174 Orton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1174 Orton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
If you are looking to move into a new place, this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home just off Lenox Avenue and Plymouth Street could be what you are looking for.White picket fence and white cottage look outside, with an open floor plan inside. Light colored faux plank flooring, ceramic tile in the kitchen/baths and carpet in the two bedrooms.Inside utility with some attic storage space. Update dated This home offers central Heating and AC, laundry hook ups only, full kitchen appliances. Huge open yard, rustic in roof covered back patio and small covered front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 ORTON ST have any available units?
1174 ORTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 ORTON ST have?
Some of 1174 ORTON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 ORTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1174 ORTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 ORTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1174 ORTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1174 ORTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1174 ORTON ST offers parking.
Does 1174 ORTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 ORTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 ORTON ST have a pool?
No, 1174 ORTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1174 ORTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1174 ORTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 ORTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 ORTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
