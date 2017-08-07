All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1173 West 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1173 West 27th Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:25 PM

1173 West 27th Street

1173 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1173 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come be the first tenant in this NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR 1BA home!!!! Everything in this home is new. Flooring, cabinets, the entire bathroom, plumbing, A/C, lighting, and much more!! Fridge, stove, and microwave included. Fully fenced in yard on a quiet street. Pets considered upon approval with non-refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 West 27th Street have any available units?
1173 West 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 West 27th Street have?
Some of 1173 West 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1173 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1173 West 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1173 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 1173 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1173 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 1173 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1173 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 1173 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia