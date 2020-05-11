All apartments in Jacksonville
11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT

11728 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11728 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home won't last long. It is conveniently located off of Monument Rd near 295 with many shops nearby. This 2/2 is perfect for any small family. The home sits at the end of a culdesac! There is a large utility closet that doubles as the laundry room off the garage. Don't sleep on it or you won't sleep in it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT have any available units?
11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT have?
Some of 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT currently offering any rent specials?
11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT pet-friendly?
No, 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT offer parking?
Yes, 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT offers parking.
Does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT have a pool?
No, 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT does not have a pool.
Does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT have accessible units?
No, 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT does not have units with dishwashers.

