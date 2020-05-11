11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home won't last long. It is conveniently located off of Monument Rd near 295 with many shops nearby. This 2/2 is perfect for any small family. The home sits at the end of a culdesac! There is a large utility closet that doubles as the laundry room off the garage. Don't sleep on it or you won't sleep in it.