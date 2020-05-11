11728 FT CAROLINE LAKES CT

11728 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
This home won't last long. It is conveniently located off of Monument Rd near 295 with many shops nearby. This 2/2 is perfect for any small family. The home sits at the end of a culdesac! There is a large utility closet that doubles as the laundry room off the garage. Don't sleep on it or you won't sleep in it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
