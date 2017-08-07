Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11723 Saints Rd Available 06/18/19 Nice duplex located near Sandalwood High School - **AVAILABLE JUNE 18th, 2019**



Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Sandalwood High School! Nice duplex style home with single car garage. Split floorplan. Kitchen is appointed with refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. There is a single car attached garage as well.



Pets are welcomed with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Please call today to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4949523)