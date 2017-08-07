All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

11723 Saints Rd

11723 Saints Road · No Longer Available
Location

11723 Saints Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11723 Saints Rd Available 06/18/19 Nice duplex located near Sandalwood High School - **AVAILABLE JUNE 18th, 2019**

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Sandalwood High School! Nice duplex style home with single car garage. Split floorplan. Kitchen is appointed with refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. There is a single car attached garage as well.

Pets are welcomed with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Please call today to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4949523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11723 Saints Rd have any available units?
11723 Saints Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11723 Saints Rd have?
Some of 11723 Saints Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11723 Saints Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11723 Saints Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11723 Saints Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11723 Saints Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11723 Saints Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11723 Saints Rd offers parking.
Does 11723 Saints Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11723 Saints Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11723 Saints Rd have a pool?
No, 11723 Saints Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11723 Saints Rd have accessible units?
No, 11723 Saints Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11723 Saints Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11723 Saints Rd has units with dishwashers.
