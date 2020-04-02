11707 HEATHER GROVE LN

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautifully redone brick home in the heart of Mandarin! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 2,200 sq. ft. of living space. The entire home has gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room and a formal living room. The kitchen opens to the family room with eat-in- dinette area. Family room has a fireplace. Kitchen offers lots of counter space and loads of cabinets for storage. Stainless steel appliances! Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Nice size, fully fenced in yard. Washer/ Dryer connections. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.**Cabinets have been painted gray since these photos were taken. **