Last updated June 30 2019 at 5:14 PM

11680 Mossy Way

11680 Mossy Way · No Longer Available
Location

11680 Mossy Way, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Move in ready ranch on a large corner lot in the popular Mandarin Lakes! Laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and formal dining room is easy to clean and adds style to every decor so you can unpack and immediately feel right at home. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances elevate the kitchen to inspire even novice chefs to mix both meals and memories with easy access to both the living and dining rooms to make entertaining a breeze. A sliding glass door connects the dining room to the back deck with firepit allowing you to comfortably enjoy meals year round. Surround sound transforms the living room into your own private theater creating movie nights that will leave everyone talking. Easy commute to downtown Jacksonville or St. Augustine, this spacious rental home has everything you’ve been searching for and more. Ready for immediate move in, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 Mossy Way have any available units?
11680 Mossy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11680 Mossy Way have?
Some of 11680 Mossy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 Mossy Way currently offering any rent specials?
11680 Mossy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 Mossy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11680 Mossy Way is pet friendly.
Does 11680 Mossy Way offer parking?
No, 11680 Mossy Way does not offer parking.
Does 11680 Mossy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11680 Mossy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 Mossy Way have a pool?
No, 11680 Mossy Way does not have a pool.
Does 11680 Mossy Way have accessible units?
No, 11680 Mossy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 Mossy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 Mossy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
