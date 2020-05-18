11680 Mossy Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Move in ready ranch on a large corner lot in the popular Mandarin Lakes! Laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and formal dining room is easy to clean and adds style to every decor so you can unpack and immediately feel right at home. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances elevate the kitchen to inspire even novice chefs to mix both meals and memories with easy access to both the living and dining rooms to make entertaining a breeze. A sliding glass door connects the dining room to the back deck with firepit allowing you to comfortably enjoy meals year round. Surround sound transforms the living room into your own private theater creating movie nights that will leave everyone talking. Easy commute to downtown Jacksonville or St. Augustine, this spacious rental home has everything you’ve been searching for and more. Ready for immediate move in, schedule a showing today!