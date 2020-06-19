11643 Hidden Hills Drive South

Amenities

Relax in the tranquility of this private, half acre residence with tropical landscaping. 24 hours gated entrance in quiet community in the Hidden Hills community

5 bedroom 3.5 baths brick home has over 3,300 sq ft of luxury living space. Entrance has beautiful stain-glass double doors and side entry garage is a bonus. Large Formal dining room off foyer with entrance to kitchen. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, Glass front cabinets, prep island and breakfast bar all overlooking family room. Living room has tall 30 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling decorative stone fireplace and large picture windows overlooking the lush backyard. Master bedroom is on the 1st floor, 2nd floor has a large loft overlooking the downstairs living room. Master is large and has attached master bath with walk in closet, glass walk in shower and relaxing garden tub.Home also offers enclosed Florida room that overlooks huge, private backyard. Bonus storage shed in the backyard. Become a member of Hidden Hills Country Club and enjoy swimming, Tennis and Golf. Beach is less than 10 miles!



