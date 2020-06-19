All apartments in Jacksonville
11643 Hidden Hills Drive South

11643 Hidden Hills Drive S · No Longer Available
Location

11643 Hidden Hills Drive S, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Relax in the tranquility of this private, half acre residence with tropical landscaping. 24 hours gated entrance in quiet community in the Hidden Hills community
5 bedroom 3.5 baths brick home has over 3,300 sq ft of luxury living space. Entrance has beautiful stain-glass double doors and side entry garage is a bonus. Large Formal dining room off foyer with entrance to kitchen. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, Glass front cabinets, prep island and breakfast bar all overlooking family room. Living room has tall 30 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling decorative stone fireplace and large picture windows overlooking the lush backyard. Master bedroom is on the 1st floor, 2nd floor has a large loft overlooking the downstairs living room. Master is large and has attached master bath with walk in closet, glass walk in shower and relaxing garden tub.Home also offers enclosed Florida room that overlooks huge, private backyard. Bonus storage shed in the backyard. Become a member of Hidden Hills Country Club and enjoy swimming, Tennis and Golf. Beach is less than 10 miles!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South have any available units?
11643 Hidden Hills Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South have?
Some of 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
11643 Hidden Hills Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South offers parking.
Does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South have a pool?
No, 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South have accessible units?
No, 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 Hidden Hills Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
