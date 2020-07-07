11632 HUCKBA CT

Amenities

STOP your home searching here! This ranch style 3 bed 2 bath cul-de-sac home, offers over 1700 sf worth of space, large yard with the best lot in the neighborhood, with a view of the lake! Wide open floor plan with upgraded kitchen, cabinets, & stainless appliances. Whole house water filtration system and advanced HVAC unit with ultraviolet air purification system. This home has it all!! Call quickly to see it before it disappears! Schedule your private tour today! MOVE IN DATE - December 1st