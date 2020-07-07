All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11632 HUCKBA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11632 HUCKBA CT
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

11632 HUCKBA CT

11632 Huckba Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11632 Huckba Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
STOP your home searching here! This ranch style 3 bed 2 bath cul-de-sac home, offers over 1700 sf worth of space, large yard with the best lot in the neighborhood, with a view of the lake! Wide open floor plan with upgraded kitchen, cabinets, & stainless appliances. Whole house water filtration system and advanced HVAC unit with ultraviolet air purification system. This home has it all!! Call quickly to see it before it disappears! Schedule your private tour today! MOVE IN DATE - December 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11632 HUCKBA CT have any available units?
11632 HUCKBA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11632 HUCKBA CT currently offering any rent specials?
11632 HUCKBA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11632 HUCKBA CT pet-friendly?
No, 11632 HUCKBA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11632 HUCKBA CT offer parking?
No, 11632 HUCKBA CT does not offer parking.
Does 11632 HUCKBA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11632 HUCKBA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11632 HUCKBA CT have a pool?
No, 11632 HUCKBA CT does not have a pool.
Does 11632 HUCKBA CT have accessible units?
No, 11632 HUCKBA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11632 HUCKBA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11632 HUCKBA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11632 HUCKBA CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11632 HUCKBA CT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia