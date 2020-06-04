11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Newly renovated large, one story Waterfront townhouse located in a quiet neighborhood and is close to everything. Too Many ''NEWS'' to list. Freshly painted throughout. All bathrooms have been newly remodeled with high-end vanities & tile, plumbing & light fixtures. New custom tile throughout with new kitchen counter tops, sink and faucet. Carrier AC/heat system has also been installed for maximum efficiency. Master bedroom has amazing water views, en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms with newer carpet and large closets. The unit also has a screened in patio to enjoy the sunsets and BBQ's while overlooking a beautiful spring feed lake. Why live in a crowded, small apartment with no private parking or storage or a BACKYARD! If you love to fish, y