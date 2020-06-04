All apartments in Jacksonville
11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR

11616 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11616 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly renovated large, one story Waterfront townhouse located in a quiet neighborhood and is close to everything. Too Many ''NEWS'' to list. Freshly painted throughout. All bathrooms have been newly remodeled with high-end vanities & tile, plumbing & light fixtures. New custom tile throughout with new kitchen counter tops, sink and faucet. Carrier AC/heat system has also been installed for maximum efficiency. Master bedroom has amazing water views, en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms with newer carpet and large closets. The unit also has a screened in patio to enjoy the sunsets and BBQ's while overlooking a beautiful spring feed lake. Why live in a crowded, small apartment with no private parking or storage or a BACKYARD! If you love to fish, y

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR have any available units?
11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR have?
Some of 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11616 FT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have units with dishwashers.

