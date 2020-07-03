All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

11612 Dunes Way Drive North

11612 Dunes Way Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11612 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT: 3BR 3BA TOWNHOUSE IN TOWNHOMES AT THE DUNES - Spacious townhouse in the Townhomes at the Dunes. Located walking distance to parks and just a few miles from golfing, and in close proximity to Mayport and Beaches, this townhome has lots to offer. Downstairs a spacious bedroom and full bathroom, stone fireplace, closet laundry, and kitchen with a view of the yard. The living room opens to a patio and a perfect size backyard with storage and privacy fence. The second floor features two spacious bedrooms, each with its own bath.

(RLNE5277611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North have any available units?
11612 Dunes Way Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11612 Dunes Way Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11612 Dunes Way Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11612 Dunes Way Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North offer parking?
No, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North have a pool?
No, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11612 Dunes Way Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11612 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

