11612 Dunes Way Drive North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT: 3BR 3BA TOWNHOUSE IN TOWNHOMES AT THE DUNES - Spacious townhouse in the Townhomes at the Dunes. Located walking distance to parks and just a few miles from golfing, and in close proximity to Mayport and Beaches, this townhome has lots to offer. Downstairs a spacious bedroom and full bathroom, stone fireplace, closet laundry, and kitchen with a view of the yard. The living room opens to a patio and a perfect size backyard with storage and privacy fence. The second floor features two spacious bedrooms, each with its own bath.



(RLNE5277611)