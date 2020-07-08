All apartments in Jacksonville
1161 Alta Vista Street
1161 Alta Vista Street

1161 Alta Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Alta Vista Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has been recently renovated. New wood plank flooring through out with carpeted bedrooms, granite counter tops, on a huge open lot. This home will not last long!

Owner is willing to look into installing washer/dryer hookup in home. If tenant requests instalation for washer/dryer hookup and it is installed rent will increase to $950

If interested in applying for the home please call our leasing phone 904-599-3630 to see if other applications are currently on the home
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Alta Vista Street have any available units?
1161 Alta Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Alta Vista Street have?
Some of 1161 Alta Vista Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Alta Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Alta Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Alta Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Alta Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1161 Alta Vista Street offer parking?
No, 1161 Alta Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Alta Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Alta Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Alta Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1161 Alta Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Alta Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1161 Alta Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Alta Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Alta Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

