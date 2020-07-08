1161 Alta Vista Street

Amenities
This beautiful home has been recently renovated. New wood plank flooring through out with carpeted bedrooms, granite counter tops, on a huge open lot. This home will not last long!
Owner is willing to look into installing washer/dryer hookup in home. If tenant requests instalation for washer/dryer hookup and it is installed rent will increase to $950
If interested in applying for the home please call our leasing phone 904-599-3630 to see if other applications are currently on the home
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.