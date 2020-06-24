All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11582 SPRINGBOARD DR
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

11582 SPRINGBOARD DR

11582 Springboard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11582 Springboard Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Relax in this well maintained, spacious home with over 3,000 square feet. This beautiful home provides the perfect opportunity for an expanding family! With 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, a bonus room and loft, there is plenty of room for everyone! Home includes combination living room and dining room, family room and a kitchen that includes granite countertops and 42'' cabinets, large island and stainless steel appliances! Carpeted living areas and tiled wet areas. Enjoy walk in-closets in all bedrooms, stand-in shower and garden tub in master bath, extended open patio overlooking the lake is great for cookouts with family and friends! PLUS Owner pays for lawn care. Just Relax and Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have any available units?
11582 SPRINGBOARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have?
Some of 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
11582 SPRINGBOARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR pet-friendly?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR offer parking?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not offer parking.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have a pool?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not have a pool.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have accessible units?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia