Townhouse in Oak Point! This unit has two stories with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is also on a cul-de-sac street, you can't beat this find! All bedrooms are on the first floor, with a large spacious loft upstairs, perfect for an office space or children's play room! Living room features a cozy fireplace and hardwood floors. Great kitchen space with eating room and a full compliment of appliances. Call today to take a look, this one won't last long at this price!