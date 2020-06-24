All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
11560 HICKORY OAK DR
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

11560 HICKORY OAK DR

11560 Hickory Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11560 Hickory Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 3/2.5 townhome in desirable Howard's Walk! This two story town home boasts new hard wood floor in downstairs living room & dining room, NEW stainless steel appliances, screened in patio, and spacious loft. Half bathroom located downstairs for your guests for when you entertain in the large great room and screened in patio overlooking the pond. Upstairs features oversized owners suite, two guest rooms and loft that can be utilized as an office, play space, or extra living area. Conveniently located to NS Mayport, shopping, major highways and beaches. Call today before this one is gone! Non-smokers only, pets welcome upon owners approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR have any available units?
11560 HICKORY OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR have?
Some of 11560 HICKORY OAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11560 HICKORY OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11560 HICKORY OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11560 HICKORY OAK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11560 HICKORY OAK DR is pet friendly.
Does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 11560 HICKORY OAK DR offers parking.
Does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11560 HICKORY OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR have a pool?
No, 11560 HICKORY OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 11560 HICKORY OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11560 HICKORY OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11560 HICKORY OAK DR has units with dishwashers.
