11560 HICKORY OAK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 3/2.5 townhome in desirable Howard's Walk! This two story town home boasts new hard wood floor in downstairs living room & dining room, NEW stainless steel appliances, screened in patio, and spacious loft. Half bathroom located downstairs for your guests for when you entertain in the large great room and screened in patio overlooking the pond. Upstairs features oversized owners suite, two guest rooms and loft that can be utilized as an office, play space, or extra living area. Conveniently located to NS Mayport, shopping, major highways and beaches. Call today before this one is gone! Non-smokers only, pets welcome upon owners approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee.