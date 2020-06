Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom Townhome has exclusive access to the very popular Ed Austin Park right from your own backyard . This Townhome has new carpet, new refrigerator, new electric range, updated cabinets, new ceramic tile in living room and freshly painted interior. Enjoy the view of Ed Austin Park from your upstairs balcony or walk through your backyard , dog park, frisbee disk golf, basketball etc,This Townhome with direct access to the park.