11534 Oaklawn Rd

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial ready for immediate move in! 2-story windows in the great room flood the space with natural light to fill every day with light and love. The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining with an eat-in kitchen and formal dining space providing plenty of space for gatherings of any size. Your inner chef will be inspired by this lavish kitchen with central island featuring a double sink and breakfast bar. After a long day, retreat to the master bath complete with dual his and hers sinks, large garden tub and separate shower. An attached two car garage provides convenience and extra storage space to help you keep your new space clutter free. The large, fully fenced back yard features a patio area perfect for entertaining guests in privacy or relaxing with the family. Conveniently located on a corner lot within close proximity to freeways, parks, schools, shopping and dining this is everything you've been searching for and so much more. Schedule your showing today!