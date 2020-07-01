All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM

11534 Oaklawn Rd

11534 Oak Lawn Road · No Longer Available
Location

11534 Oak Lawn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial ready for immediate move in! 2-story windows in the great room flood the space with natural light to fill every day with light and love. The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining with an eat-in kitchen and formal dining space providing plenty of space for gatherings of any size. Your inner chef will be inspired by this lavish kitchen with central island featuring a double sink and breakfast bar. After a long day, retreat to the master bath complete with dual his and hers sinks, large garden tub and separate shower. An attached two car garage provides convenience and extra storage space to help you keep your new space clutter free. The large, fully fenced back yard features a patio area perfect for entertaining guests in privacy or relaxing with the family. Conveniently located on a corner lot within close proximity to freeways, parks, schools, shopping and dining this is everything you've been searching for and so much more. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11534 Oaklawn Rd have any available units?
11534 Oaklawn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11534 Oaklawn Rd have?
Some of 11534 Oaklawn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11534 Oaklawn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11534 Oaklawn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11534 Oaklawn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11534 Oaklawn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11534 Oaklawn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11534 Oaklawn Rd offers parking.
Does 11534 Oaklawn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11534 Oaklawn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11534 Oaklawn Rd have a pool?
No, 11534 Oaklawn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11534 Oaklawn Rd have accessible units?
No, 11534 Oaklawn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11534 Oaklawn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11534 Oaklawn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

