Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11514 Soforenko Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:52 PM

11514 Soforenko Drive

11514 Soforenko Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11514 Soforenko Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideal for entertaining. Home also features split bedrooms, carpet in the living areas, tile in the kitchen, eating area and in bathrooms. There is a pretty brick fireplace with a mantle in the living room. The kitchen features gorgeous dark wood cabinets, updated kitchen appliances, and a dining area that is open to a large family room. French doors open from family room onto a expansive wooden deck.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 Soforenko Drive have any available units?
11514 Soforenko Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11514 Soforenko Drive have?
Some of 11514 Soforenko Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 Soforenko Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11514 Soforenko Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 Soforenko Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 Soforenko Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11514 Soforenko Drive offer parking?
No, 11514 Soforenko Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11514 Soforenko Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 Soforenko Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 Soforenko Drive have a pool?
No, 11514 Soforenko Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11514 Soforenko Drive have accessible units?
No, 11514 Soforenko Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 Soforenko Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 Soforenko Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
