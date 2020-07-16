All apartments in Jacksonville
11508 PINE FOREST CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11508 PINE FOREST CT

11508 Pine Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

11508 Pine Forest Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Mandarin Woods is a Jewel! Home offers spacious rooms and the perfect split floor plan. Beautiful gray tiles flooring throughout home. Kitchen is very modern including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances all set against white cabinets, you will love the look of your new kitchen. Kitchen is open to the family room and dining room. Bathrooms include beautiful glass doors and 12 x 12 square tiles in shower, dark wood vanity and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is spacious and has attached master bath and a large walk in closet. This beautiful home is set on a large lot and has a huge back yard that is very private. Call to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 PINE FOREST CT have any available units?
11508 PINE FOREST CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11508 PINE FOREST CT have?
Some of 11508 PINE FOREST CT's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11508 PINE FOREST CT currently offering any rent specials?
11508 PINE FOREST CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 PINE FOREST CT pet-friendly?
No, 11508 PINE FOREST CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11508 PINE FOREST CT offer parking?
No, 11508 PINE FOREST CT does not offer parking.
Does 11508 PINE FOREST CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 PINE FOREST CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 PINE FOREST CT have a pool?
No, 11508 PINE FOREST CT does not have a pool.
Does 11508 PINE FOREST CT have accessible units?
No, 11508 PINE FOREST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 PINE FOREST CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11508 PINE FOREST CT does not have units with dishwashers.
