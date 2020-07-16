11508 PINE FOREST CT

Amenities

This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Mandarin Woods is a Jewel! Home offers spacious rooms and the perfect split floor plan. Beautiful gray tiles flooring throughout home. Kitchen is very modern including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances all set against white cabinets, you will love the look of your new kitchen. Kitchen is open to the family room and dining room. Bathrooms include beautiful glass doors and 12 x 12 square tiles in shower, dark wood vanity and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is spacious and has attached master bath and a large walk in closet. This beautiful home is set on a large lot and has a huge back yard that is very private. Call to schedule a tour today.