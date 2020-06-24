All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD

1146 Bunker Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD have any available units?
1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD have?
Some of 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD offers parking.
Does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD have a pool?
No, 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
