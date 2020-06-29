11457 Driftwood Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This pretty single-story home in Barrington Cove is close to Jacksonville International Airport, lots of shopping and dining, and just five minutes from I-295 access! The floor plan is bright and open, and includes a living room-dining room with vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen with a pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Sliding doors access the covered patio with tranquil pond and wooded views. The master suite features a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower. Welcome home!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.