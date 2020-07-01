All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
1144 Detroit Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1144 Detroit Street

1144 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1144 Detroit Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
MOVE IN PROMOTION - 1/2 off first month!!! Cozy 2 Bedroom Home - Low Rent Move In Today! - May 2020 Move In Promotion - 1/2 off your first month!!!!

Come see this beautiful cozy home and move in today!

2 bedroom 1 bath close to everything with brand new flooring/renovations and more! Quiet neighborhood with huge back yard and built in fire pit, perfect for your family.

You'll love the large living room and kitchen nook, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

Close to schools, the Airport, Downtown, Riverside, and Amazon. Only 20 minutes from Jacksonville beaches!

Low Credit Scores Accepted - No Evictions/Felonies within 4 years- Apply Today!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE5643382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Detroit Street have any available units?
1144 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1144 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1144 Detroit Street offer parking?
No, 1144 Detroit Street does not offer parking.
Does 1144 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Detroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1144 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1144 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Detroit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Detroit Street does not have units with air conditioning.

