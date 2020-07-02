All apartments in Jacksonville
11438 Blossom Ridge Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:30 PM

11438 Blossom Ridge Drive

11438 Blossom Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11438 Blossom Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
11438 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11438 Blossom Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11438 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

