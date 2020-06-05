11423 Johnson Creek Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Just reduced! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent in Dunns Crossing. Spacious waterfront home with 2,885 sq ft of living space and stunning balcony views. Galley style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances overlooks family room. Enjoy the formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining! Downstairs master suite with garden tub and plenty of walk-in closet space. Upstairs bonus area perfect for an office. Walking distance to the community playground. Conveniently located near I-295. No Pets Please. Renter's Insurance Required.

Resident Benefit Package: $16.50/mo