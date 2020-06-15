All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

1141 JESSIE ST

1141 Jessie Street · (904) 210-3505
Location

1141 Jessie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DOWNTOWN HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points, right on Union St. W, keep left to merge onto Arlington Expy E, exit A Philip Randolph Blvd, left onto A Philip Randolph Blvd, right onto Jessie St to property on left. - 3 BR, 1 BA, living/dining room combo, kitchen (new R/R), CHA, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, approx 864 sf, outside metal storage shed, fully fenced yard, $900 sec dep, may consider small dog with NRPF, lawn service and pest control included, non-smoking 1 year lease [AVLB PM kn/lr] available 4/01.Private Remarks: Please use showing time to schedule all showings. Includes washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 JESSIE ST have any available units?
1141 JESSIE ST has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1141 JESSIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1141 JESSIE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 JESSIE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 JESSIE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1141 JESSIE ST offer parking?
No, 1141 JESSIE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1141 JESSIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 JESSIE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 JESSIE ST have a pool?
No, 1141 JESSIE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1141 JESSIE ST have accessible units?
No, 1141 JESSIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 JESSIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 JESSIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 JESSIE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 JESSIE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
