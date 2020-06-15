1141 JESSIE ST

Amenities

DOWNTOWN HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points, right on Union St. W, keep left to merge onto Arlington Expy E, exit A Philip Randolph Blvd, left onto A Philip Randolph Blvd, right onto Jessie St to property on left. - 3 BR, 1 BA, living/dining room combo, kitchen (new R/R), CHA, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, approx 864 sf, outside metal storage shed, fully fenced yard, $900 sec dep, may consider small dog with NRPF, lawn service and pest control included, non-smoking 1 year lease [AVLB PM kn/lr] available 4/01.Private Remarks: Please use showing time to schedule all showings. Includes washer and dryer.