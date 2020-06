Amenities

MOVE-IN-READY home for rent! Enjoy decorating this newly renovated, light and bright gorgeous 3/2 which offers 1693sqft. worth of space. Separate dining room, open kitchen with breakfast bar. Master has garden tub with separate walk in shower and 2 glamorous sink mirrors which gives the room personality. Two walk in closets, Screened-in porch that backs up to a man-made lake. Minutes from downtown, shops and close to the airport.