11344 Avery Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom 2 bath home
•Large kitchen with black appliances
•Kitchen/dining combo
•Ceramic tile in common areas, carpet in bedrooms
•Master bath with walk-in shower
•Large wood deck in rear for entertaining
•Storage shed in back
•Inside laundry area
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.