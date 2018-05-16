All apartments in Jacksonville
11344 Avery Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:21 AM

11344 Avery Drive

11344 Avery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11344 Avery Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2 bath home
•Large kitchen with black appliances
•Kitchen/dining combo
•Ceramic tile in common areas, carpet in bedrooms
•Master bath with walk-in shower
•Large wood deck in rear for entertaining
•Storage shed in back
•Inside laundry area
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11344 Avery Drive have any available units?
11344 Avery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11344 Avery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11344 Avery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11344 Avery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11344 Avery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11344 Avery Drive offer parking?
No, 11344 Avery Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11344 Avery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11344 Avery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11344 Avery Drive have a pool?
No, 11344 Avery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11344 Avery Drive have accessible units?
No, 11344 Avery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11344 Avery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11344 Avery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11344 Avery Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11344 Avery Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

