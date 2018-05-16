11344 Avery Drive

Amenities

•3 bedroom 2 bath home

•Large kitchen with black appliances

•Kitchen/dining combo

•Ceramic tile in common areas, carpet in bedrooms

•Master bath with walk-in shower

•Large wood deck in rear for entertaining

•Storage shed in back

•Inside laundry area

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.