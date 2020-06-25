All apartments in Jacksonville
11343 Estancia Villa Circle #303
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

11343 Estancia Villa Circle #303

11343 Estancia Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11343 Estancia Villa Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Villas of Estancia! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Villas of Estancia is located on the east side of the greater Jacksonville area. The community is in close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and shopping. The community is just a few minutes away from the St. Johns Town Center. Villas Of Estancia delivers the kind of convenience all families are looking for.

This true townhome floorplan is two levels with a one car attached garage and outdoor patio. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms for a total of 1,415 sq ft.

The first level offers a beautiful open floorplan. The kitchen is made for entertaining with an oversized granite countertop, large cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a power room on the first floor. The second level is where are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. 2 car max. One is the drive way and one in the garage.

No cats please. Dogs are permitted. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4786010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

