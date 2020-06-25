11343 Estancia Villa Circle #303

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Villas of Estancia! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Villas of Estancia is located on the east side of the greater Jacksonville area. The community is in close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and shopping. The community is just a few minutes away from the St. Johns Town Center. Villas Of Estancia delivers the kind of convenience all families are looking for.



This true townhome floorplan is two levels with a one car attached garage and outdoor patio. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms for a total of 1,415 sq ft.



The first level offers a beautiful open floorplan. The kitchen is made for entertaining with an oversized granite countertop, large cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a power room on the first floor. The second level is where are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. 2 car max. One is the drive way and one in the garage.



No cats please. Dogs are permitted. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4786010)