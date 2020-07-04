All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

11324 Riverstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ! New vinyl plank flooring throughout, open concept floor plan, formal dining room, formal living room, and vaulted ceilings in the large living area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ample counter space, and plenty of cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are in a split layout, the master suite has two vanities, a glass enclosed shower, separate tub and two walk in closets. Home includes a two car garage. This is a great area with newer homes and shopping centers just minutes from I295 for an easy commute anywhere in Jacksonville. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 Riverstone Way have any available units?
11324 Riverstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 Riverstone Way have?
Some of 11324 Riverstone Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 Riverstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Riverstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Riverstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11324 Riverstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 11324 Riverstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 11324 Riverstone Way offers parking.
Does 11324 Riverstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 Riverstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Riverstone Way have a pool?
No, 11324 Riverstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Riverstone Way have accessible units?
No, 11324 Riverstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Riverstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 Riverstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.

