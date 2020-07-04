11324 Riverstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ! New vinyl plank flooring throughout, open concept floor plan, formal dining room, formal living room, and vaulted ceilings in the large living area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ample counter space, and plenty of cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are in a split layout, the master suite has two vanities, a glass enclosed shower, separate tub and two walk in closets. Home includes a two car garage. This is a great area with newer homes and shopping centers just minutes from I295 for an easy commute anywhere in Jacksonville. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.