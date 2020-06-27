All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

11305 WATER SPRING CIR

11305 Water Spring Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11305 Water Spring Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Enjoy the lifestyle & convenience this home provides! This Brentwood 3 bedroom 2 bath model provides open & airy living! Added Florida room overlooks serene fenced treed back yard with large patio. Walk in shower in master bath with 2 sinks! Stainless appliances, tiled decorative backsplash.New flooring. Lovely dining room and spacious bedrooms. Convenient area near shops, restaurants, etc! Gated community provides extra security. Luxury club (22,000 sf) amenities: 2 swimming pools(one outside & 1 indoor heated),media room, business center, billiards room, fitness center, tennis courts, Bocce ball courts, nature trails, outdoor pavilion, hot tub, dining/dancing ballroom, crafts, cards, classes galore & more! too many clubs & activities to mention!!Active 55+ year old community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR have any available units?
11305 WATER SPRING CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR have?
Some of 11305 WATER SPRING CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 WATER SPRING CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11305 WATER SPRING CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 WATER SPRING CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11305 WATER SPRING CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11305 WATER SPRING CIR offers parking.
Does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11305 WATER SPRING CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11305 WATER SPRING CIR has a pool.
Does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR have accessible units?
Yes, 11305 WATER SPRING CIR has accessible units.
Does 11305 WATER SPRING CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 WATER SPRING CIR has units with dishwashers.
