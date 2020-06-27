11305 WATER SPRING CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room tennis court

Enjoy the lifestyle & convenience this home provides! This Brentwood 3 bedroom 2 bath model provides open & airy living! Added Florida room overlooks serene fenced treed back yard with large patio. Walk in shower in master bath with 2 sinks! Stainless appliances, tiled decorative backsplash.New flooring. Lovely dining room and spacious bedrooms. Convenient area near shops, restaurants, etc! Gated community provides extra security. Luxury club (22,000 sf) amenities: 2 swimming pools(one outside & 1 indoor heated),media room, business center, billiards room, fitness center, tennis courts, Bocce ball courts, nature trails, outdoor pavilion, hot tub, dining/dancing ballroom, crafts, cards, classes galore & more! too many clubs & activities to mention!!Active 55+ year old community