in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ice maker range

Two Bedrooms Two and a half Bathrooms with a garage and storage. This home is located in the middle of everything, minutes to the Towncenter and UNF. I-295 is a short drive allowing easy access to down town and the airport. Townhouse is 4 years young and easy to maintain. Property has had one resident and is ready for you to call it home.