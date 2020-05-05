1125 W. 29th St.

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just off I-95 near Downtown. The home just received a complete renovation included windows, paint, flooring, HVAC, kitchen & bathroom. The home is practically new construction.
MOVE IN SPECIAL- JANUARY FOR FREE!
Features:
- Updated Bathroom
- Carport
- Front Porch
- Fenced Backyard
- New HVAC
- New Windows
- New Appliances
- Ceramic Tile
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4610532)