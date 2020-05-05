All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 W. 29th St.

1125 29th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1125 29th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just off I-95 near Downtown. The home just received a complete renovation included windows, paint, flooring, HVAC, kitchen & bathroom. The home is practically new construction.

MOVE IN SPECIAL- JANUARY FOR FREE!

Features:
- Updated Bathroom
- Carport
- Front Porch
- Fenced Backyard
- New HVAC
- New Windows
- New Appliances
- Ceramic Tile
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4610532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 W. 29th St. have any available units?
1125 W. 29th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 W. 29th St. have?
Some of 1125 W. 29th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 W. 29th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1125 W. 29th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 W. 29th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 W. 29th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1125 W. 29th St. offers parking.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have a pool?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have accessible units?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
