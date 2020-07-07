11234 ARDENCROFT CT

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in a secluded corner of the Sutton Lakes community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom lakefront home offers 1367 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open floorplan. Large kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and main living area with tile in kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups centrally located in hallway. Pets under 20lbs considered. NRPF $250 per pet. Pet Rent $5/mo per pet. 2 max. Breed Restrictions apply.Resident benefit package $15/mo. Renter's insurance required.