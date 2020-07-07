All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

11234 ARDENCROFT CT

11234 Ardencroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

11234 Ardencroft Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in a secluded corner of the Sutton Lakes community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom lakefront home offers 1367 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open floorplan. Large kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and main living area with tile in kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups centrally located in hallway. Pets under 20lbs considered. NRPF $250 per pet. Pet Rent $5/mo per pet. 2 max. Breed Restrictions apply.Resident benefit package $15/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT have any available units?
11234 ARDENCROFT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT have?
Some of 11234 ARDENCROFT CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11234 ARDENCROFT CT currently offering any rent specials?
11234 ARDENCROFT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 ARDENCROFT CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11234 ARDENCROFT CT is pet friendly.
Does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT offer parking?
Yes, 11234 ARDENCROFT CT offers parking.
Does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 ARDENCROFT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT have a pool?
Yes, 11234 ARDENCROFT CT has a pool.
Does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT have accessible units?
No, 11234 ARDENCROFT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 ARDENCROFT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11234 ARDENCROFT CT has units with dishwashers.

