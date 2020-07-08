All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E

11230 Lake Mandarin Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11230 Lake Mandarin Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Front MUST SEE !!! Lake features boating, swimming or fishing or just relax on the deck. Kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances,ceramic tile floor, large pantry. Large living/dining area with laminate flooring. French doors overlook enclosed patio which leads out to the deck and the large spring feed lake. Powder room on 1st floor. Upstairs are master bedroom with 2 large custom closets with built-ins, laminate floors, doors lead to second deck.Master bath with dual sinks, granite countertops, ceramic tile, separate shower. Laundry on 2nd floor with dryer included. Two secondary bedrooms with laminate floors and custom closets. Nice sized bath with tub and shower. Close to schools, shopping and interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have any available units?
11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have?
Some of 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E offers parking.
Does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have a pool?
No, 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have accessible units?
No, 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E has units with dishwashers.

