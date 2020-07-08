11230 LAKE MANDARIN CIR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lake Front MUST SEE !!! Lake features boating, swimming or fishing or just relax on the deck. Kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances,ceramic tile floor, large pantry. Large living/dining area with laminate flooring. French doors overlook enclosed patio which leads out to the deck and the large spring feed lake. Powder room on 1st floor. Upstairs are master bedroom with 2 large custom closets with built-ins, laminate floors, doors lead to second deck.Master bath with dual sinks, granite countertops, ceramic tile, separate shower. Laundry on 2nd floor with dryer included. Two secondary bedrooms with laminate floors and custom closets. Nice sized bath with tub and shower. Close to schools, shopping and interstate.