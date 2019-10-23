11225 SHADY GLEN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking lobby

Come check out this PRISTINE fully UPDATED, two-story townhouse. This home features a completely renovated kitchen, with New GRANITE countertops, New WHITE shaker cabinets, New STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breathtaking MOSAIC backsplash. Your eyes will immediately spot the alluring, new in-style LUXURY vinyl-plank flooring. Fresh paint throughout the home. Wooden fireplace. Enjoy your cup of coffee in your privately fenced backyard. Plenty of driveway for parking. This immaculate home is just within WALKING distance of Winn-Dixie, Publix, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, CVS and many more shopping destinations. Within 2 miles of A/B rated schools and Losco Regional Park. HURRY, this property will NOT last long.