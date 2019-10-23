All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11225 SHADY GLEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11225 SHADY GLEN DR
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:08 AM

11225 SHADY GLEN DR

11225 Shady Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11225 Shady Glen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Come check out this PRISTINE fully UPDATED, two-story townhouse. This home features a completely renovated kitchen, with New GRANITE countertops, New WHITE shaker cabinets, New STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breathtaking MOSAIC backsplash. Your eyes will immediately spot the alluring, new in-style LUXURY vinyl-plank flooring. Fresh paint throughout the home. Wooden fireplace. Enjoy your cup of coffee in your privately fenced backyard. Plenty of driveway for parking. This immaculate home is just within WALKING distance of Winn-Dixie, Publix, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, CVS and many more shopping destinations. Within 2 miles of A/B rated schools and Losco Regional Park. HURRY, this property will NOT last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR have any available units?
11225 SHADY GLEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR have?
Some of 11225 SHADY GLEN DR's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11225 SHADY GLEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
11225 SHADY GLEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 SHADY GLEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 11225 SHADY GLEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 11225 SHADY GLEN DR offers parking.
Does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11225 SHADY GLEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR have a pool?
No, 11225 SHADY GLEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR have accessible units?
No, 11225 SHADY GLEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 SHADY GLEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11225 SHADY GLEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia