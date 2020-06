Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Clean Large End Unit Townhome is the much sought-after community of Oxford Chase. This conveniently located Townhome is close to The St Johns Towncenter, all major highways, and just a short trip to the beach. Lots of space in this wonderful upscale Townhome. Community has all the amenities. 4th Bedroom could be used as an office/bonus room and does not have a closet. Move-in ready.