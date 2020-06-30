Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home at 11205 Mikris Drive South! - This 3/2 home sits on a corner lot and features a 2 car garage, fenced back yard, ceramic tile and carpet, large separate dining room and living room. It also has an eat in kitchen w/ pass thru bar, double door fridge, stove and dishwasher, central a/c, large utility room and a large master bedroom w/ large walk in closet.



DIRECTIONS: E on Arlington Expressway, take Southside Connector towards 9A, E on Merrill, L on Ft Caroline, R on caroline Crest Dr E, This becomes Mikris Dr S



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee



(RLNE5611132)