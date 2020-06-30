All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

11205 Mikris Drive South

11205 Mikris Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

11205 Mikris Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home at 11205 Mikris Drive South! - This 3/2 home sits on a corner lot and features a 2 car garage, fenced back yard, ceramic tile and carpet, large separate dining room and living room. It also has an eat in kitchen w/ pass thru bar, double door fridge, stove and dishwasher, central a/c, large utility room and a large master bedroom w/ large walk in closet.

DIRECTIONS: E on Arlington Expressway, take Southside Connector towards 9A, E on Merrill, L on Ft Caroline, R on caroline Crest Dr E, This becomes Mikris Dr S

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee

(RLNE5611132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Mikris Drive South have any available units?
11205 Mikris Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Mikris Drive South have?
Some of 11205 Mikris Drive South's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Mikris Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Mikris Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Mikris Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Mikris Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11205 Mikris Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Mikris Drive South offers parking.
Does 11205 Mikris Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Mikris Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Mikris Drive South have a pool?
No, 11205 Mikris Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 11205 Mikris Drive South have accessible units?
No, 11205 Mikris Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Mikris Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11205 Mikris Drive South has units with dishwashers.

