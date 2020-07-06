All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11168 Cloverhill Circle West

11168 E Cloverhill Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11168 E Cloverhill Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Southside ranch-style home in Mandarin Groves! Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Interior is fresh and neutral with beige walls and new carpet. Kitchen includes black appliances and eat-in space. Living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a walk-out to the screened patio. Master and secondary bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the home in this split floor plan layout. Master is spacious with sliding door to patio as well and includes a huge walk-in closet, large vanity and tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms share bathroom in the hall that is also easily accessible to your guests. Screened porch overlooks fenced in yard. This community is an easy commute--located just off the beltway in the Southside at Old St Augustine and Losco Rd.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West have any available units?
11168 Cloverhill Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West have?
Some of 11168 Cloverhill Circle West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11168 Cloverhill Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
11168 Cloverhill Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11168 Cloverhill Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 11168 Cloverhill Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 11168 Cloverhill Circle West offers parking.
Does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11168 Cloverhill Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West have a pool?
No, 11168 Cloverhill Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West have accessible units?
No, 11168 Cloverhill Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 11168 Cloverhill Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 11168 Cloverhill Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.

