11168 Cloverhill Circle West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Southside ranch-style home in Mandarin Groves! Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Interior is fresh and neutral with beige walls and new carpet. Kitchen includes black appliances and eat-in space. Living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a walk-out to the screened patio. Master and secondary bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the home in this split floor plan layout. Master is spacious with sliding door to patio as well and includes a huge walk-in closet, large vanity and tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms share bathroom in the hall that is also easily accessible to your guests. Screened porch overlooks fenced in yard. This community is an easy commute--located just off the beltway in the Southside at Old St Augustine and Losco Rd.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.