11140 CAROLINE CREST DR

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 3/2 home with open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing next to the wood burning fireplace. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances that flows directly into the dining and living room. French doors lead out to the back patio and fully fenced in yard. Owners suite features his/her closet and soaking tub/shower combo. Short commute to NS Mayport. Washer/dryer included in ''as-is'' condition. Non-smokers only, $250 non-refundable per pet. Available 6/25