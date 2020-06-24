All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11140 CAROLINE CREST DR
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

11140 CAROLINE CREST DR

11140 Caroline Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11140 Caroline Crest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 3/2 home with open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing next to the wood burning fireplace. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances that flows directly into the dining and living room. French doors lead out to the back patio and fully fenced in yard. Owners suite features his/her closet and soaking tub/shower combo. Short commute to NS Mayport. Washer/dryer included in ''as-is'' condition. Non-smokers only, $250 non-refundable per pet. Available 6/25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR have any available units?
11140 CAROLINE CREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR have?
Some of 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
11140 CAROLINE CREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR is pet friendly.
Does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR offers parking.
Does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR have a pool?
No, 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR have accessible units?
No, 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11140 CAROLINE CREST DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia