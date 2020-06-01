All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

1114 ROMAINE CIR W

1114 Romaine Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Romaine Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best Townhouse for the money in Ft.Caroline - Townhome in desirable Ft.Caroline. This booming area off Monument and Atlantic is Jax's newest hot spot to live. Close to everything, the port, Naval air Station, Jacksonville's newest upscale shopping, this area has it all with easy access to 9A and the beaches. This home is located in a smaller subdivision of all townhomes, all with garages and private parking. Only a small yard to maintain. Features include a rustic front porch perfect for relaxing, 2 stories, a huge kitchen, newer carpet, and a super private fenced back yard with a large deck for entertaining. A whole lot of home for the price, this won't last. They never do in this area. Call today. Sorry, NO PETS.

Available NOW
$50 application fee per adult

(RLNE2652929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

