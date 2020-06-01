1114 ROMAINE CIR W

Amenities

Best Townhouse for the money in Ft.Caroline - Townhome in desirable Ft.Caroline. This booming area off Monument and Atlantic is Jax's newest hot spot to live. Close to everything, the port, Naval air Station, Jacksonville's newest upscale shopping, this area has it all with easy access to 9A and the beaches. This home is located in a smaller subdivision of all townhomes, all with garages and private parking. Only a small yard to maintain. Features include a rustic front porch perfect for relaxing, 2 stories, a huge kitchen, newer carpet, and a super private fenced back yard with a large deck for entertaining. A whole lot of home for the price, this won't last. They never do in this area. Call today. Sorry, NO PETS.



Available NOW

$50 application fee per adult



(RLNE2652929)