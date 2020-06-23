11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful Newly Remodeled 4 BR / 2 BA home on cul-de-sac. ALL NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, CARPET AND PAINT. All Stainless Appliances, For Energy Savings there is a gas stove - hot water heater - and furnace. Split BR arrangements, Ceiling Fans, washer / dryer optional - no guarantee, two car garage with electric opener, private rear yard with large patio. Separate irrigation meter for water savings,*** Optional-Lawn service can be included for an ADDITIONAL $100 Per Month***NO PETS ALLOWED BECAUSE ALL FLOORING IS NEW