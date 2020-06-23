All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN

11116 Wyndham Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11116 Wyndham Hollow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 4 BR / 2 BA home on cul-de-sac. ALL NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, CARPET AND PAINT. All Stainless Appliances, For Energy Savings there is a gas stove - hot water heater - and furnace. Split BR arrangements, Ceiling Fans, washer / dryer optional - no guarantee, two car garage with electric opener, private rear yard with large patio. Separate irrigation meter for water savings,*** Optional-Lawn service can be included for an ADDITIONAL $100 Per Month***NO PETS ALLOWED BECAUSE ALL FLOORING IS NEW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN have any available units?
11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN have?
Some of 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN pet-friendly?
No, 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN offer parking?
Yes, 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN offers parking.
Does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN have a pool?
Yes, 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN has a pool.
Does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN have accessible units?
No, 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN does not have units with dishwashers.
